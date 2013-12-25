South Africa's Jacques Kallis hits a shot off Australia's Nathan Lyon during the fifth day's play of the second test cricket match at the Adelaide cricket ground November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese

South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis will retire from test and first-class cricket after the Boxing Day test against India in Durban, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

Kallis, cricket's fourth highest test run-getter, would be available, however, for selection in the limited-over formats, Cricket South Africa said in a statement.

"It's been an honour and a privilege to have been part of the South African test team since making my debut 18 years ago," said the 38-year-old, who has amassed 13174 runs and taken 292 wickets from 165 tests.

"I have enjoyed every moment out in the middle but I just feel that the time is right to hang up my test whites," said the all-rounder who has also accumulated 11574 runs from 325 one-day internationals.

"It wasn't an easy decision to come to, especially with Australia around the corner and the success this team is enjoying, but I feel that I have made my contribution in this format."

After the first test ended in a draw, world number one Proteas take on India in the second and final test on Thursday.

They will host Australia for three tests and as many Twenty20 internationals in a series starting in February.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)