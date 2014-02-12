South Africa's Ryan McLaren (C) celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Australia's Alex Doolan who was caught out by Robin Peterson during the first day of their cricket test match in Centurion February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

PRETORIA Ryan McLaren said "I am no Jacques Kallis" after replacing the recently retired all-rounder in the South Africa team for the first test against Australia on Wednesday.

McLaren was preferred to Wayne Parnell as Kallis's successor in the all-rounder role, to win his second cap, four years after his first.

But the 31-year-old left-handed batsman and right-arm bowler made it clear he was not about to take up the mantle of one of the game's greatest all-rounders.

"Let's get it right straight away and you can all save yourselves some typing," he told reporters at a news conference at SuperSport Park after Australia had finished on 297 for four.

"I am no Jacques Kallis. I wouldn't even pretend to be walking in his shoes. There is no comparison between the two of us.

"For me it is first a case of stepping up into the role, and to try and make use of the opportunity as best I can."

McLaren, who took a wicket in his first spell and finished the day with figures for 1-53 off 16 overs, said he saw his role as a hard "grafter", to hold up an end when bowling and to bat as efficiently as he could in the number seven position.

"It will be a work in progress," he added.

The 38-year-old Kallis retired after South Africa's series win over India in December, scoring a century in his final knock to go into third place in the all-time list of run scorers.

