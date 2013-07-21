Former chief executive of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Haroon Lorgat speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Sri Lanka Cricket board in Colombo August 29,2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

CAPE TOWN Cricket South Africa (CSA) have ended their long search for a new chief executive officer by appointing Haroon Lorgat.

Lorgat was CEO of the International Cricket Council between 2008 and 2012 and takes over from Ghanaian Naasei Appiah, CSA's chief financial officer, who had been in the position on a caretaker basis since March.

"Mr. Lorgat's appointment follows a thorough and rigorous process to fill this important position," CSA President Chris Nenzani said in a statement. "The quality of the candidates was exceptional."

