South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the second day of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

GALLE (Reuters) – - A maiden test half-century from wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock saw South Africa move to 331 for seven wickets at lunch on the second day of the first test against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

De Kock struck six fours in his innings of 51 off 90 balls before he was out to a sharply turning ball from Dilruwan Perera which he edged to Mahela Jayawardene at slip.

Sri Lanka’s only other success of the morning, which produced only 63 runs, was the wicket of nightwatchman Dale Steyn who was bowled by a full length delivery from Suranga Lakmal for three.

At the break, JP Duminy was unbeaten on 22 with Vernon Philander on three as South Africa ground their way on.

Sri Lanka were handicapped by the absence of fast bowler Shaminda Eranga who did not take the field after having eight stitches inserted into the webbing between his right thumb and index finger on the first day attempting to field a ball.

“We are hoping that he will be able to bowl in the second innings,” said Sri Lanka manager Michael de Zoysa.

(Reporting: Saadi Thawfeeq, editing Tony Goodson)