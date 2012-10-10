Tottenham's Dier refuses to give up on league title
Tottenham Hotspur will not give up on the Premier League title race midfielder Eric Dier has said, despite Saturday's loss at Liverpool leaving them 10 points behind table-toppers Chelsea.
JOHANNESBURG Cricket South Africa's (CSA) suspended chief executive Gerald Majola withdrew from an independent disciplinary hearing into his conduct in favour of pursuing his case in the labour court.
Majola was suspended in March this year after an independent inquiry found that 4.7 million rand ($540,000) in bonuses had been paid to CSA staff without clearance from the board or the remuneration committee.
The inquiry also found that Majola had breached his fiduciary duties as he also received 1.8 million rand of the bonus money paid out.
Despite Majola withdrawing from his disciplinary hearing, CSA released a statement saying that "the disciplinary hearing will continue in his absence and both Mr. Majola and his legal team understand the consequences of their actions."
CSA went on to say that the hearing should be concluded by the middle of next week.
($1 = 8.7032 South African rand)
MELBOURNE Australian long distance swimming great Grant Hackett was arrested and detained by police in the Gold Coast on Wednesday after a "breakdown" at his parents' home, local media reported.
PARIS Paris St Germain's Angel Di Maria was at his vintage best as he scored twice on his birthday in a 4-0 first-leg demolition of a ragged Barcelona side who now have a mountain to climb in their Champions League last-16 clash.