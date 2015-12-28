DURBAN England will look to add around 100 runs to their substantial 261-run lead over South Africa on the fourth day of the first test before considering a declaration, spinner Moeen Ali said on Monday.

“We will look for at least 350 hopefully, but we know that we have a long way to go with that," Moeen said.

"The last two days we’ve seen that wickets fall in the early session, so we are going to have to play really well and hopefully build on the lead we have now,” Moeen told reporters after the third day with England on 172 for three in their second innings.

“It been a great day, probably the best day out of the three so far, we are very happy. But we know we are going to have to play well tomorrow. We know South Africa are the number one team and have some really world-class players so we are going to still have to play very well.”

Moeen believes he will have a big part to play in the last innings after taking three wickets on the third day to help dismiss South Africa for 214, 89 runs behind England’s 303.

“I will look to bowl the same sort of things and hopefully the wicket will come, try and do a job for the team and not get too carried away with the spin,” he said.

The wicket is expected to offer Moeen plenty of assistance on days four and five.

“I felt I have had to be a lot more consistent in my action and working hard with (England bowling coach) Ottis Gibson on my field placings and just backing my instincts a bit more,” he added.

