CAPE TOWN South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has been ruled out for up to two months with a knee injury and will miss one-day internationals against Ireland and Australia, Cricket South Africa said on Friday.

Morris has been struggling with a tendon problem for the last eight months.

"The injury has flared up considerably over the last two weeks leaving us with no option but rest and rehabilitation to allow the knee time to fully recover,” team manager Mohammed Moosajee said in a statement.

Morris had been named in the squad for the one-off match against the Irish on Sunday and five home ODIs against Australia starting on Sept. 30.

Uncapped all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been called up as a replacement for the Australia matches.

