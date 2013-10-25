Renshaw fifty moves Australia towards lead
BENGALURU Opener Matt Renshaw struck his second fifty of the series as Australia made slow progress towards a first innings lead against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
Pakistan were awarded a five-run penalty and the ball was changed on the third day of the second test against South Africa in Dubai on Friday.
Umpire Ian Gould signalled five runs to Pakistan after talking to South African captain Graeme Smith during Pakistan's second innings.
The decision meant the umpires had decided the ball's condition had been changed contrary to the rules of the game.
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic would not change a thing about the club's topsy-turvy campaign, saying both he and his players were stronger for the "priceless" experience.
SINGAPORE Former world number one Park In-bee wielded a red-hot putter on her way to a tournament-record eight-under 64 that catapulted the Korean to a one-shot victory at the HSBC Women's Champions on Sunday.