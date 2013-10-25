Pakistan were awarded a five-run penalty and the ball was changed on the third day of the second test against South Africa in Dubai on Friday.

Umpire Ian Gould signalled five runs to Pakistan after talking to South African captain Graeme Smith during Pakistan's second innings.

The decision meant the umpires had decided the ball's condition had been changed contrary to the rules of the game.

