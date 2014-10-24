South Africa's Robin Peterson bowls during a practice session ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against Zimbabwe in Hambantota September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

CAPE TOWN South Africa have called up all-rounder Robin Peterson to replace injured left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso for the Australia leg of their limited overs tour Down Under, the country's cricket board said on Friday.

Phangiso suffered a sprained finger in a domestic match prior to the team's departure for New Zealand and will be sidelined for approximately four to six weeks.

In Peterson, South Africa are swapping like for like with another left-arm spinner, but also gaining a powerful hitter in the lower order who has been in good form for his unbeaten Cape Cobras side in the domestic 50-over competition.

South Africa wrapped up the three-match ODI series in New Zealand in Friday's second game with a 72-run victory and will play the final fixture on Monday in Hamilton.

The Proteas then head to Australia for three Twenty20 matches and five one-day internationals, starting on Nov. 5.

(Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)