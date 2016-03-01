South Africa's captain AB de Villiers (R) runs with a rugby ball next to teammate Aaron Phangiso in tjis file picture. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

CAPE TOWN, March 1 South Africa left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso will miss the first two Twenty20 Internationals against Australia this week after his action was found to be illegal by the ICC’s testing laboratory.

Phangiso will get the chance to win back his place in the squad for the final game of the series next Wednesday and South Africa’s World Twenty20 campaign in India, when he is re-tested by the ICC’s Panel of Human Movement Specialists on Monday.

The first assessment revealed that all variations of his deliveries exceeded the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under ICC regulations after he was reported in a domestic 50-over semi-final last week.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that he will not be considered for the first two Twenty20 matches against Australia on Friday and Sunday.

The 32-year-old will remain with the squad to work with spin bowling coach Claude Henderson, who will be joined by CSA’s high performance manager Vinnie Barnes, to try to remedy his action.

Phangiso was disciplined by CSA late last year after allegedly offending crew and passengers on a flight from India while in an intoxicated state.

He was also forced to apologise after being caught by television cameras imitating snorting cocaine while in the team's dugout during the second Twenty20 international against England at The Wanderers last month.

Phangiso has played 16 one-day internationals and nine T20s for South Africa.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)