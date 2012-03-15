South Africa's Dale Steyn enjoys a ''snake'' sweet on the boundry on day one of the second international cricket test match against New Zealand, in Hamilton, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Rain forced players off the field after lunch on the first day of the second test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday.

New Zealand were 94 for two, having resumed after the lunch break on 62 for two, when light drizzle forced them from the field.

Brendon McCullum, who had been hit on the hand in the first session by Morne Morkel, was on 38 while captain Ross Taylor was on 29. The pair had just brought up their 50-run partnership when they walked off due to the weather.

Groundstaff had started to remove the covers on the wicket block after five minutes then had to scramble to put them back as a heavier shower swept across the ground.

The first test in Dunedin ended in a draw after the entire fifth day was washed out due to rain.

