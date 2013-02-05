South Africa's Hashim Amla celebrates scoring a half century on day one of the second cricket test match against New Zealand in Port Elizabeth, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

JOHANNESBURG Hashim Amla occupies the top spot in both the test and one-day rankings but would not call himself the best batsman even in the South African dressing room.

Amla's 74 not out in the second innings of South Africa's 211-run win over Pakistan on Monday elevated him above Australian Michael Clarke to the top of the test batting rankings.

It also made him the first man since former Australia captain Ricky Ponting in December 2007 to top both the test and one-day batting tables.

The 29-year-old, however, remained characteristically modest.

"It's been a great year for our squad, and to be honest I still don't think that I am the best batsman in our team," he said.

"What has been most pleasing though for us has been the all-round contribution from everyone in the squad, that has been the main reason for our success over the last few years."

South Africa have two more batsmen in the top 10 -- AB de Villiers in fourth and Jacques Kallis, who tops all-rounders' list, seventh.

Their dominance in tests was reflected in the bowling chart as well with Dale Steyn extending his lead at the top following his 11-60 at the Wanderers, with Vernon Philander still second and Morne Morkel in ninth.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)