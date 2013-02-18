Guardiola sees huge potential in in-form Sane
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa are set to pocket $450,000 after they guaranteed the number one position in the ICC Test Championship beyond the April 1 cut-off date for prize money to be awarded in 2013.
The Proteas' four-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second test at Newlands on Sunday means they now cannot be caught at the top of the rankings by nearest rivals England, who are in New Zealand, or Australia, who are touring India.
The prize money is a significant increase from previous years, when $175 000 was given the teams topping the test or one-day international championship table.
While South Africa have sealed the number one spot, the battle for second, third and fourth positions is still alive with 13 points separating second-ranked England from fifth-ranked India.
The nation that claims second position at the cut-off date will pick up $350,000, while the team finishing third will collect $250,000 and fourth takes home $150,000.
(Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; Editing by John O'Brien)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.
BENGALURU India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took six wickets as Australia were dismissed for 276 in their first innings on Monday, giving the tourists a lead of 87 runs on the third morning of the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.