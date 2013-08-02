Murray to play Verdasco in Dubai final
World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
COLOMBO South Africa won the first Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka by 12 runs in Colombo on Friday.
Scores: South Africa 115-6 in 20 overs (JP Duminy 51, D. Miller 25; S. Senanayake 3-14), Sri Lanka 103-9 in 20 overs (K. Sangakkara 59 not out; JP Duminy 3-18)
BELGRADE Britain's Andy Pozzi put years of injury woes behind him to clinch the 60 metres hurdles gold medal at the European indoor athletics championships on Friday and claim his first international title.
Phil Mickelson played for the first time in nearly two decades without his faithful sidekick, but was unfazed and stayed in contention on Friday at the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City.