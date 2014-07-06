Bayern's Ancelotti gets Real reunion, Juve meet Barca
ZURICH Titleholders Real Madrid must face their former coach in the Champions League quarter-finals after they were drawn against Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern Munich on Friday.
COLOMBO South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 75 runs in the first one-day international in Colombo on Sunday.
Scores: South Africa 304-5 in 50 overs (H. Amla 109, AB de Villiers 75; A. Mendis 3-61) v Sri Lanka 229 all out in 40.3 overs (K. Sangakkara 88; I. Tahir 3-50)
South Africa lead three-match series 1-0.
Chelsea need 24 points from their remaining 11 fixtures to win the Premier League title, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday ahead of their trip to Stoke City on Saturday.
LONDON Harry Kane's creaky ankle ligaments have put a cloud over Tottenham's Hotspur's run-in to the Premier League season but manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side are now better-equipped to cope with his absence.