Muguruza survives scare to beat teenager Day
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 87 runs in the second one-day international in Kandy on Wednesday to level the three-match series 1-1.
Scores: Sri Lanka 267 all out in 49.2 overs (T. Dilshan 86, R. McLaren 4-48)
South Africa 180 all out in 38.1 overs (H. Amla 101, L. Malinga 4-24)
(Editing by Josh Reich)
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
January signing Morgan Schneiderlin believes fellow Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has the potential to become al all-time great for England.
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will not be available for England when Gareth Southgate names his squad next week for a friendly with Germany and a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.