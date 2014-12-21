CAPE TOWN South Africa have called left-handed batsman Rilee Rossouw into their squad for the remaining two tests against West Indies after wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock was ruled out through injury.

It means AB de Villiers will keep the gloves for the rest of the series, with the selectors having to decide whether to play seven batsmen or an extra bowler for the second test.

The 25-year-old Rossouw, who has been battling with a finger injury for the last 10 days, has played nine one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches, but is yet to represent his country in tests.

He would vie with uncapped Temba Bavuma for a place in the top seven if the Proteas decide to replace De Kock with a batsman, otherwise the less likely option is for left-arm spinner Robin Peterson to get the nod.

“The fact that he has recently represented the Proteas in both the limited overs formats means that he will integrate easily into the Proteas squad system,” Cricket South Africa selection convener Andrew Hudson said in a media release on Sunday.

South Africa won the first test in Pretoria by an innings and 220 runs. The second match starts on Friday in Port Elizabeth, with the final game in Cape Town from Jan. 2.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)