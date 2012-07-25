South Africa's Jacques Kallis hits out during the first cricket test match against England at the Oval cricket ground in London July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

JOHANNESBURG, July 25 - Jacques Kallis has been omitted from South Africa's one-day squad for the series against England so he can rest before the World Twenty20, Cricket South Africa said on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Kallis, a veteran of 321 ODIs, was replaced in the 15-man squad by new cap Dean Elgar.

The Proteas play five matches against England in August and September, and the World Twenty20 begins in Sri Lanka on September 18.

Elgar, the 25-year-old batting all-rounder, has played in 85 List A matches and scored 2,593 runs at an average of 39.28, and has taken 29 wickets with his left-arm spin.

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who played the last of his five ODIs during the 2011 World Cup, has also been called up to the squad, and there was a recall for all-rounder Ryan McLaren.

"Dean has been in our plans for some time and might well have made his debut last year but for injury," Andrew Hudson, CSA's selection convener, said in a statement on the governing body's website (www.cricket.co.za).

"Imran is a genuine wicket-taking bowler and his selection enables us to explore our options in this area. Ryan has just come off some exceptional form for the South Africa A side and the added depth he provides in the seam bowling department will allow us to rotate players if we feel the need arises."

The first match of the England-South Africa limited-overs series is at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on August 24, with the series concluding at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sept 5.

South Africa will then play three T20 internationals against England. The squad for that series will be named in mid August.

South Africa ODI squad: AB de Villiers (capt), Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Francois du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Imran Tahir, Ryan McLaren, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Justin Ontong, Wayne Parnell, Robin Peterson, Graeme Smith, Dale Steyn, Lonwabo Tsotsobe.

