CAPE TOWN South Africa have stuck to the same 15-man squad that recently defeated Pakistan 2-0 in a Twenty20 international series in Dubai for a further two matches against the same opponents at home next week.

Faf du Plessis will captain the selection that has now won consecutive away series against sub-continent opposition following victory in Sri Lanka in August.

"We have been delighted with the form shown by this squad during the series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates," Cricket South Africa selection convener Andrew Hudson said in a statement on Saturday.

"I believe we are firmly on track for next year's World Twenty20 in Bangladesh. Winning successive series away from home against both Sri Lanka and Pakistan represents extremely heartening progress."

The first match of the return series against Pakistan is at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday, after which they head to Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

A three-match one-day international series will follow the Twenty20 games.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Henry Davids, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Ryan McLaren, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso, Dale Steyn, Lonwabo Tsotsobe, David Wiese

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)