CAPE TOWN Pacemen Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel have been added to the South African one-day international squad for a triangular series involving hosts Zimbabwe and Australia starting on Monday, but Vernon Philander misses out with a hamstring injury.

Steyn and Morkel were rested for the 3-0 whitewash of Zimbabwe in a bi-lateral series that was completed on Thursday, but have returned to combat the Australians as South Africa build towards next year’s World Cup.

Cricket South Africa said that seamers Kyle Abbott and Mthokozisi Shezi have been retained in the squad, the latter as a replacement for Beuren Hendricks who has not recovered from a back injury.

There was no place for the fearsome pace of Marchant de Lange though despite his triumphant return in the third ODI game against Zimbabwe after two years out of the limited overs side through injury.

Opener Rilee Rossouw, who was unluckily run out off the first ball he faced in 50-over international cricket in Thursday’s seven wicket win in Bulawayo, was retained.

The triangular series will be played at the Harare Sports Club and starts with Zimbabwe playing Australia on Monday. The Proteas first game is against the Australians on Wednesday.

Squad:

AB de Villiers (captain), Kyle Abbott, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Ryan McLaren, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso, Rilee Rossouw, Mthokozisi Shezi, Dale Steyn.

