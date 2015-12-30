South Africa's Quinton de Kock throws a ball in the nets during a practice session ahead of their fourth one-day international cricket match against India in Chennai, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

DURBAN South Africa added wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock and fast bowler Chris Morris to their squad for the second test against England, which starts in Cape Town on Saturday, just minutes after being beaten in the first match in Durban on Wednesday.

Uncertainty over the fitness of world's top test bowler Dale Steyn has seen selectors add Morris while de Kock's inclusion suggests that AB de Villiers might not be required to keep wickets again and will instead be allowed to concentrate on his batting.

De Villiers had returned with the gloves behind the wickets for the first test in Durban to allow South Africa to add an extra batsman in their line-up but the team scored 214 and 174 in their two innings.

Steyn suffered a shoulder spasm in the second innings and his absence was keenly felt as the home team lost by 241 runs to England.

South Africa had originally named a 13-man squad for the first two tests because of the quick turnaround between the matches.

"Following our performance and injuries in the first Test, we have recognised the need to bolster the squad," said Linda Zondi, Cricket South Africa's convener of selectors.

"This will provide us with more selection options for the second Test match at Newlands."

Squad: Hashim Amla (captain), Kyle Abbott, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Dale Steyn, Stiaan van Zyl

