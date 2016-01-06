South Africa's Dale Steyn celebrates the wicket of England's Alex Hales during their first cricket test match in Durban, South Africa, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

CAPE TOWN South African strike bowler Dale Steyn could miss next week’s third test against England as he has yet to recover from a shoulder problem while fellow paceman Vernon Philander has been ruled out of the series, Cricket South Africa said on Wednesday.

Steyn missed the second test, which ended in a draw in Cape Town on Wednesday, after suffering a shoulder spasm during the first test in Durban, where he bowled only 22 balls in the second innings.

While a scan in Durban showed no muscle damage, Steyn is seeking a second opinion from another specialist ahead of a fitness test when the squad meets up again in Johannesburg on Monday.

Steyn suffered a groin strain in November and missed three of the four tests in India and his latest injury has been blamed on a heavy bowling workload so soon after the layoff.

Philander has been sidelined since suffering ankle ligament damage in India during a warm-up football drill.

Kyle Abbott, who also missed the second test with a hamstring strain, has been declared fit for the next encounter against England.

The third test will take place at the Wanderers from Jan. 14-18.

