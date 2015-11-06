CAPE TOWN South Africa's hopes of salvaging the first test against India suffered a blow on Friday as fast bowler Dale Steyn is expected to miss the rest of the match in Mohali with a groin strain.

“Dale Steyn is unlikely to play any further part in the match as a bowler, after sustaining a groin strain while fielding on Thursday,” Cricket South Africa said in a statement. Without their main strike bowler, South Africa who were 17 runs behind after the first innings, saw India take a firm hold on the match. The hosts are 142 runs ahead after the second day’s play. Steyn’s absence left Vernon Philander as the main strike bowler along with 20-year debutant Kagiso Rabada, backed up by three spinners.

