South Africa expect to have all-rounder JP Duminy and fast bowler Morne Morkel back for the second test against India but will assess the fitness of leading paceman Dale Steyn on Thursday.

The Proteas lost the first test by 108 runs in Mohali on Saturday and now travel to Bengaluru for the second game in the four-match series that starts on Nov. 14.

Steyn played in the series opener but suffered a groin strain on the opening day and did not bowl in India’s second innings.

All three players would likely start the second test if fit, but that is no certainty according to team manager Mohammed Moosajee.

“JP Duminy had the stitches removed from this right hand laceration two days ago. He will have a net session in the next couple of days and should be available for selection for the second Test match in Bengaluru,” he was quoted as saying in a press release from Cricket South Africa on Saturday.

“Morne Morkel has fully recovered from a right quad strain, if the (first) test had started a day later he probably would have been available for selection.

“The only fitness concern we have at the moment is Dale Steyn. He is still recovering from the groin strain he sustained during this test match. He will have a fitness test two days before the second test match before a final call on his availability is made.”

