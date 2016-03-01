South Africa's Dale Steyn celebrates the wicket of England's Alistair Cook (L) during their first cricket test match in Durban, South Africa, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

CAPE TOWN An "energised" Dale Steyn has passed his fitness tests and will play for South Africa in their three-match Twenty20 International series against Australia starting in Durban on Friday.

Steyn, one of the world's leading pacemen, has missed most of South Africa's season with groin and shoulder problems but is ready to face Australia in the warm-up series for the World Twenty20.

"A hungry, fit, energised Dale is a massive plus for us," South Africa coach Russell Domingo told reporters on Tuesday. "He hasn't played for South Africa for a long period of time and he has come here with a great attitude.

"He is desperate to play, desperate to do well, he wants to win a World Cup, he wants to be involved in all formats of the game, so his energy levels are right up there and that bodes really well for us."

Steyn has not featured in the 20-over format for his country since the last World Cup in Bangladesh in 2014 after a self-imposed exile but is making a return to add experience ahead of the next tournament in India starting on March 8.

"The big thing for these type of players is making sure the hunger and passion is there. He has definitely got that at the moment," Domingo said.

"His skills are always going to be there, he is desperate to play for South Africa, and that is great news as a coach."

South Africa start the series against Australia in Durban on Friday before moving on to Johannesburg on Sunday. They complete the series in Cape Town on March 9.

The Proteas open their World Twenty20 campaign against England on March 18 and will also play Sri Lanka and West Indies in their pool.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ian Chadband)