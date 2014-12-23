South Africa's Imran Tahir celebrates after dismissing England's Matt Prior (unseen) during the first test cricket match at the Oval cricket ground in London July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

CAPE TOWN Left-arm slow bowler Robin Peterson has become the latest player ruled out of the ongoing test series between South Africa and West Indies after he was injured in practice on Tuesday.

He will be replaced by leg-spinner Imran Tahir for the second test that starts in Port Elizabeth on Friday after he was struck on the left index finger while fielding a ball during training, a blow that required stitches.

Tahir, the only slow bowler in the squad, now looks almost certain to play with South Africa suggesting they will go into the test with a recognised spin option after using an all-pace attack in the innings and 220-run victory in the first test in Pretoria.

It means a return to the side for the Pakistan-born bowler after he lost his place to Dane Piedt, also recently returned from injury, following the series in Sri Lanka in July.

The Proteas have already lost wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock for the series with an ankle problem, while West Indies have sent home fast bowler Kemar Roach and batsman Assad Fudadin after they too picked up injuries.

The third test will be played in Cape Town starting on Jan. 2.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Justin Palmer)