PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first in the second, and final, test against New Zealand at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

The Proteas hold a 1-0 series lead after thumping New Zealand by an innings and 27 runs inside three days in the first test.

South Africa are currently the world's top-ranked test team, while New Zealand are languishing in eighth place.

The hosts will want to secure a series win to extend their lead at the top of the International Cricket Council's official test rankings over second-placed England.

South Africa have made just one injury-enforced change to their eleven, calling up paceman Rory Kleinveldt in place of Vernon Philander.

New Zealand are without the services of all-rounder James Franklin due to a hamstring injury.

He has been replaced by South African-born Colin Munro, who makes his test debut for the Black Caps, while another South African-born player, left-arm quick Neil Wagner, comes in for seamer Chris Martin.

Teams

South Africa - Graeme Smith (capt), Alviro Petersen, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers (wk), Francois du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Robin Peterson, Rory Kleinveldt, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel.

New Zealand - Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum (capt), Kane Williamson, Dean Brownlie, Daniel Flynn, BJ Watling (wk), Colin Munro, Doug Bracewell, Trent Boult, Jeetan Patel, Neil Wagner.

(Reporting Jason Humphries in Durban; Editing by Alastair Himmer)