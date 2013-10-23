Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss for the first time in 10 attempts and elected to bat in the second test against South Africa at Dubai on Wednesday.

The openers will be hoping to make a positive start on a dry pitch, expected to offer turn as the contest progresses, as Pakistan look to seal victory in the two-test series having registered a seven-wicket win in the opening match.

Pakistan name an unchanged side from the first test in Abu Dhabi, sticking with the four-man attack that dismissed the top-ranked South Africans for less than 250 runs in both innings.

South Africa are without leading batsman Hashim Amla, who returned home after the first test for the birth of his second child, but strike bowler Dale Steyn was passed fit following a hamstring scare.

Amla is replaced by Dean Elgar while Pakistan-born spinner Imran Tahir lines up against his former country as he returns to the side for the first time since conceding 260 runs without a wicket against Australia in Adelaide last November.

He replaces Robin Peterson.

Teams:

Pakistan - Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Khurrum Manzoor, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Younus Khan, Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Saeed Ajmal, Zulfiqar Babar, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan.

South Africa - Graeme Smith (captain), Dean Elgar, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Jacques Kallis, Morne Morkel, Alviro Petersen, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir.

