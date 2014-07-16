South Africa's captain Hashim Amla attends a practice session ahead of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

South Africa's Alviro Petersen (L) plays a shot next to Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal during the first day of first test cricket match in Galle July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

South Africa's Dean Elgar (L) plays a shot next to Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal during the first day of their first test cricket match in Galle July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's Dilruwan Perera appeals for a successful leg before wicket (LBW) for South Africa's Alviro Petersen (not pictured) during the first day of first test cricket match in Galle July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal (R) and Mahela Jayawardene (C) appeal a successful leg before wicket (LBW) for South Africa's Alviro Petersen during the first day of first test cricket match in Galle July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

GALLE South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first on the first day of the first test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Hashim Amla will make his debut as test captain for South Africa in the first of the two matches in the series.

For Sri Lanka, opener Upul Tharanga plays his first test since he faced England at the same venue in late 2007.

Teams:

Sri Lanka - Angelo Mathews (captain), Upul Tharanga, Kaushal Silva, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Shaminda Eranga, Suranga Lakmal.

South Africa: Hashim Amla (captain), Alviro Petersen, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)