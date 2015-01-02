CAPE TOWN West Indies won the toss and elected to bat as they sought to take advantage of a good wicket in sunny conditions in the third and final test against South Africa at Newlands on Friday.

It was the third successive win of the toss for West Indies captain Denesh Ramdin, who elected to bowl in both of the first two tests last month. Both teams made a single change as the West Indies brought back all-rounder Jermaine Blackwood while South Africa handed Simon Harmer a test debut.

The 25-year-old off-spinner is the third debutant in as many tests for South Africa, who lead the series 1-0 and will make sure they retain their status as the top ranked test nation if they win.

Harmer's selection follows a debut in the last test for right-hander Temba Bavuma and in the first test for Stiaan van Zyl, who scored a century on debut.

South Africa won the first test in the three-match series by an innings and 220 runs in Pretoria before the second test in Port Elizabeth ended in a rain-affected draw.

South Africa: Alviro Petersen, Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla (captain), AB de Villiers, Stiaan van Zyl, Temba Bavuma, Simon Harmer, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel.

West Indies: Devon Smith, Kraigg Brathwaite, Leon Johnson, Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Denesh Ramdin (captain), Jason Holder, Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn, Shannon Gabriel.

