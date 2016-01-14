South Africa's Dean Elgar plays a shot during the third cricket test match against England in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

England's Jonny Bairstow (C) is congratulated by his teammates after he bowled out South Africa's Stiaan van Zyl (not pictured) during the third cricket test match in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Fans sing during the third cricket test match between South Africa and England in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's Hashim Amla makes a run during the third cricket test match against England in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

England's Moeen Ali (C) is congratulated by teammates after he bowled out South Africa's Dean Elgar (not pictured) during the third cricket test match in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

England cricket players celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's Hashim Amla (R) after he was dismissed by Steven Finn (2nd L) of England during the third cricket test match in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's AB de Villiers plays a shot during the third cricket test match against England in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's AB de Villiers makes a run during the third cricket test match against England in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

England cricket players celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's AB de Villiers (not pictured) after he was caught out by England's Ben Stokes (C) during the third cricket test match in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

England's Ben Stokes (C) reacts as South Africa's Temba Bavuma (L) and Faf du Plessis make a run during the third cricket test match in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot during the third cricket test match against England in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

England cricket players celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's AB de Villiers (not pictured) after he was caught out by England's Ben Stokes (C) during the third cricket test match in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko Picture Supplied by Action Images

England's Steven Finn misses a catch during the third cricket test match against South Africa in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

England cricket players celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's AB de Villiers (not pictured) after he was caught out by England's Ben Stokes (2nd L) during the third cricket test match in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG Steven Finn and Ben Stokes claimed two wickets apiece as England reduced South Africa to 267 for seven at the close of the first day of the third test at the Wanderers on Thursday.

England, 1-0 up in the four-test series, had the hosts in trouble before being held up by a valuable unbeaten eighth-wicket stand of 42 between Chris Morris (26) and Kagiso Rabada (20).

New South Africa captain AB de Villiers won the toss and chose to bat despite overcast conditions that offered hope for England’s seam attack.

His decision appeared to be vindicated as the hosts saw off the early threat and reached 73 for one at lunch, losing opener Stiaan van Zyl (21) when he top edged Stokes to give wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow one of four catches.

But England struck twice in quick succession in the second session to dismiss Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar as they approached half centuries to put a brake on the home side.

Amla fell to a vicious in-swinging delivery from Finn, caught behind for 40 not long after Elgar (46) got a thin edge to Bairstow off the spin of Moeen Ali.

An attacking innings from De Villiers ended shortly after tea as he went for 36 off 40 balls, followed by Faf du Plessis who holed out to deep square leg off Finn with a rash shot.

De Villiers, replacing Amla as captain and promising a more aggressive approach, gloved a ball from Stokes down the leg side to be caught behind just when he looked capable of producing another big score on a ground where he has had past success.

Temba Bavuma, who scored a century in the drawn second test, was then run out for 23.

Wicketkeeper Dane Vilas, who made a last-minute dash from the coastal city of Port Elizabeth to play after being called up as a replacement for the injured Quinton de Kock, struck some lusty boundaries before pulling the ball to deep backward square.

Moeen caught the high ball to give Stuart Broad his first wicket as Vilas perished for 26.

“We had a harsh first two sessions with the bat but 300 in the first innings will put us in a good position,” Elgar told reporters.

“England’s bowlers were spot on and didn’t give us a lot of scoring opportunity. But when the tail wags it’s frustrating and we hope we can capitalise on that.”

England bowling coach Otis Gibson said he expected the first half-hour of Friday’s play to be “full of energy”.

“We’ve got to come out tomorrow and be very aggressive," he said.

