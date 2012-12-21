West Brom come from behind to beat sloppy Bournemouth
Bournemouth paid the price for sloppy defending as they lost 2-1 at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, leaving Eddie Howe's men still searching for their first win of 2017.
DURBAN South Africa left-arm pace bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe has been ruled out of the three-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand starting on Friday after suffering an ankle injury, Cricket South Africa said.
Lonwabo, 28 was taken for a scan on Thursday after bowling 10 balls in the nets on the eve of the first international.
His withdrawal follows the news that another pace bowler Vernon Philander in an injury doubt for the first test starting in Cape Town on January 2 after injuring a hamstring in a domestic first class match.
Dutchman Patrick van Aanholt scored his first goal for Crystal Palace since his January move from relegation rivals Sunderland to give them a 1-0 home win over Middlesbrough and boost their survival hopes on Saturday.
LONDON Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell shone as Scotland staged a rousing comeback to beat Wales for the first time in 10 years in an absorbing 29-13 Six Nations victory at Murrayfield on Saturday.