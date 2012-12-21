South Africa's Lonwabo Tsotsobe bowls during the Twenty20 international cricket match against New Zealand in Hamilton February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Bradley

DURBAN South Africa left-arm pace bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe has been ruled out of the three-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand starting on Friday after suffering an ankle injury, Cricket South Africa said.

Lonwabo, 28 was taken for a scan on Thursday after bowling 10 balls in the nets on the eve of the first international.

His withdrawal follows the news that another pace bowler Vernon Philander in an injury doubt for the first test starting in Cape Town on January 2 after injuring a hamstring in a domestic first class match.

