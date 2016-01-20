South Africa's Quinton de Kock throws a ball in the nets during a practice session ahead of their fourth one-day international cricket match against India in Chennai, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

PRETORIA Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock will return for South Africa in the last test against England after recovering from a knee strain suffered while walking his dogs, Cricket South Africa said on Wednesday.

Dane Vilas, who substituted in last week’s third test defeat in Johannesburg, was released to play for his provincial team after De Kock passed a fitness test.

The fourth test, at Centurion Park, begins on Friday and England have an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Vilas had to make an emergency dash for the start of the third test when De Kock reported hurting his knee after being tripped up while out strolling with his two Jack Russell terriers.

Paceman Hardus Viljoen was also released to play for his provincial side, dropped after just one test.

He became only the second test cricketer to take a wicket with his first ball and score a four from the first he faced but in the end produced overall match figures of 1-94 as England won by seven wickets at the Wanderers to clinch the series.

Viljoen’s axing means a possible return for spinner Dane Piedt or fast bowler Kyle Abbott, both left out of the third test.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Alan Baldwin)