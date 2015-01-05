Tottenham's Lamela out for the season, to undergo hip surgery
Tottenham Hotspur's attacking midfielder Erik Lamela will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury and is set to have surgery on Saturday to rectify the persistent problem.
Jan 5 (Infostrada Sports) - - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the third and final Test between South Africa and West Indies on Monday in Cape Town, South Africa
West Indies 1st innings 329 (J. Blackwood 56, L. Johnson 54, D. Ramdin 53; D. Steyn 4-78)
South Africa 1st innings 421 (A. de Villiers 148, F. du Plessis 68, H. Amla 63)
West Indies 2nd innings 215 (M. Samuels 74, S. Chanderpaul 50; S. Harmer 4-82)
South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 9-1; Target: 124 runs)
D. Elgar not out 5
A. Petersen b Benn 0
Extras (b-4) 4
Total (for 1 wickets, 2.3 overs) 9
Fall of wickets: 1-9 A. Petersen
To bat: F. du Plessis, H. Amla, A. de Villiers, T. Bavuma, S. van Zyl, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, S. Harmer
Bowling
J. Taylor 1 - 0 - 1 - 0
M. Samuels 1 - 0 - 4 - 0
S. Benn 0.3 - 0 - 0 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Billy Bowden
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Tottenham Hotspur's attacking midfielder Erik Lamela will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury and is set to have surgery on Saturday to rectify the persistent problem.
HELSINKI A nerveless and haunting short programme by Evgenia Medvedeva kept the Russian teenager on track to become the first skater since American Michelle Kwan in 2001 to win back-to-back women's titles at the world championships on Wednesday.