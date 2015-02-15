Andy Murray a doubt for Davis Cup with elbow injury
World number one Andy Murray is likely to miss Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final trip to France due to an elbow injury, his brother Jamie Murray has said.
Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - - Scoreboard at close of play in the third World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe on Sunday in Hamilton, New Zealand
South Africa Innings
Q. de Kock c Ervine b Chatara 7
H. Amla b Panyangara 11
F. du Plessis c Taylor b Chigumbura 24
A. de Villiers c Ervine b Kamungozi 25
D. Miller not out 138
J. Duminy not out 115
Extras (lb-1 nb-2 w-16) 19
Total (for 4 wickets, 50 overs) 339
Fall of wickets: 1-10 Q. de Kock,2-21 H. Amla,3-67 F. du Plessis,4-83 A. de Villiers
Did not bat: F. Behardien, V. Philander, D. Steyn, I. Tahir, M. Morkel
Bowling
T. Panyangara 10 - 2 - 73 - 1(w-3)
T. Chatara 10 - 1 - 71 - 1(nb-1 w-3)
S. Mire 6 - 0 - 61 - 0(w-2)
E. Chigumbura 4 - 0 - 30 - 1(nb-1 w-2)
S. Williams 8 - 0 - 44 - 0(w-1)
T. Kamungozi 8 - 0 - 34 - 1
S. Raza 3 - 0 - 19 - 0(w-1)
H. Masakadza 1 - 0 - 6 - 0
Zimbabwe Innings
C. Chibhabha c Duminy b Tahir 64
S. Raza b Philander 5
H. Masakadza c Amla b Tahir 80
B. Taylor c Philander b M. Morkel 40
S. Williams c de Kock b Duminy 8
C. Ervine c de Villiers b Steyn 13
E. Chigumbura run out (de Villiers) 8
S. Mire c de Villiers b Philander 27
T. Panyangara c de Villiers b Tahir 4
T. Chatara c&b M. Morkel 6
T. Kamungozi not out 0
Extras (lb-13 w-9) 22
Total (all out, 48.2 overs) 277
Fall of wickets: 1-32 S. Raza,2-137 C. Chibhabha,3-191 H. Masakadza,4-214 B. Taylor,5-218 S. Williams,6-236 E. Chigumbura,7-240 C. Ervine,8-245 T. Panyangara,9-272 S. Mire,10-277 T. Chatara
Bowling
V. Philander 8 - 0 - 30 - 2(w-3)
M. Morkel 8.2 - 1 - 49 - 2(w-2)
D. Steyn 9 - 0 - 64 - 1
F. Behardien 5 - 0 - 40 - 0(w-1)
J. Duminy 8 - 0 - 45 - 1(w-2)
I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 36 - 3(w-1)
Referees
Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama
Result: South Africa won by 62 runs
