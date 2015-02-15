Andy Murray a doubt for Davis Cup with elbow injury
World number one Andy Murray is likely to miss Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final trip to France due to an elbow injury, his brother Jamie Murray has said.
Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday in Adelaide, Australia
India Innings
Ro. Sharma c Misbah-ul-Haq b So. Khan 15
S. Dhawan run out (Misbah-ul-Haq) 73
V. Kohli c U. Akmal b So. Khan 107
S. Raina c Sohail b So. Khan 74
M. Dhoni c Misbah-ul-Haq b So. Khan 18
R. Jadeja b Riaz 3
A. Rahane b So. Khan 0
R. Ashwin not out 1
M. Shami not out 3
Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-3) 6
Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 300
Fall of wickets: 1-34 Ro. Sharma,2-163 S. Dhawan,3-273 V. Kohli,4-284 S. Raina,5-296 R. Jadeja,6-296 M. Dhoni,7-296 A. Rahane
Did not bat: U. Yadav, M. Sharma
Bowling
M. Irfan 10 - 0 - 58 - 0(nb-1 w-2)
So. Khan 10 - 0 - 55 - 5(w-1)
S. Afridi 8 - 0 - 50 - 0
W. Riaz 10 - 0 - 49 - 1
Y. Shah 8 - 0 - 60 - 0
H. Sohail 4 - 0 - 26 - 0
Pakistan Innings
A. Shehzad c Jadeja b U. Yadav 47
Y. Khan c Dhoni b Shami 6
H. Sohail c Raina b Ashwin 36
Misbah-ul-Haq c Rahane b Shami 76
S. Maqsood c Raina b U. Yadav 0
U. Akmal c Dhoni b Jadeja 0
S. Afridi c Kohli b Shami 22
W. Riaz c Dhoni b Shami 4
Y. Shah c U. Yadav b M. Sharma 13
So. Khan c U. Yadav b M. Sharma 7
M. Irfan not out 1
Extras (lb-1 nb-1 w-10) 12
Total (all out, 47 overs) 224
Fall of wickets: 1-11 Y. Khan,2-79 H. Sohail,3-102 A. Shehzad,4-102 S. Maqsood,5-103 U. Akmal,6-149 S. Afridi,7-154 W. Riaz,8-203 Y. Shah,9-220 Misbah-ul-Haq,10-224 So. Khan
Bowling
U. Yadav 10 - 0 - 50 - 2(w-5)
M. Shami 9 - 1 - 35 - 4(w-4)
M. Sharma 9 - 0 - 35 - 2(nb-1)
S. Raina 1 - 0 - 6 - 0
R. Ashwin 8 - 3 - 41 - 1(w-1)
R. Jadeja 10 - 0 - 56 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Steve Davis
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Result: India won by 76 runs
Roger Federer produced another dazzling performance on Monday, easing past Juan Martin del Potro in the third round at the Miami Open.