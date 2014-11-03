England's Paul Collingwood fields the ball during their ICC Cricket World Cup group B match against India in Bangalore February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON Former England batsman Paul Collingwood will re-join the Scotland coaching staff ahead of next year's World Cup, Cricket Scotland confirmed on Monday.

Collingwood, England's most capped one-day player, worked with Scotland as joint interim head coach at the start of the year and helped them secure their place at the tournament which will be held in Australia and New Zealand.

The 38-year-old, who captained England to victory at the Twenty20 World Cup in 2010, assisted England's stand-in limited-overs coach Ashley Giles at this year's World Twenty20 tournament in Bangladesh.

But Collingwood's role with England came to an end when Peter Moores was appointed as head coach, and he will now be in the opposite camp when the Scots face England in Pool A on Feb. 23 in Christchurch.

"It's a great pleasure for me to be back on the coaching team with the Scotland squad for the 2015 World Cup," Collingwood said.

"I'm very much looking forward to working with them to help get the team fully prepared for these incredibly important matches."

Scotland also face Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Afghanistan at the World Cup which runs from Feb. 14 to March 29.

