Rivals are closer, warns Mercedes F1 boss
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.
LONDON Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith is set to miss the rest of the English county season with Surrey after suffering a fractured knee, the club said on Thursday.
The 33-year-old opening batsman, who retired from international cricket this year, will return home to undergo surgery.
Surrey have signed Smith's former South Africa team mate Hashim Amla for the next month.
"Whilst it is obviously a huge blow for Graeme to be heading home, especially after his recent match winning hundred, and with the impact he was having in the dressing room, we are very fortunate to be able to welcome back Hashim Amla for the next month," Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart told the cliub's website.
Smith played 117 tests, 108 as captain, and scored over 9,000 runs.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON Jermain Defoe has indicated he will leave struggling Sunderland if they are relegated because he needs to stay in the Premier League to keep alive his hopes of going to next year's World Cup finals with England.
RANCHI, India Resolute rearguard action by Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh helped Australia escape with a remarkable draw against India on the final day of the third test on Monday.