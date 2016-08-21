Children play cricket on the sidelines after the play was abandoned due to heavy overnight rain on the third day of the first cricket test match between South Africa and New Zealand in Durban, South Africa, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

The umpires and ground staff inspect the playing surface after heavy overnight rain on the third day of the first cricket test match between South Africa and New Zealand in Durban, South Africa, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Ground staff cover the pitch after the play was abandoned due heavy overnight rain on the third day of the first cricket test match between South Africa and New Zealand in Durban, South Africa, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

DURBAN, South Africa Play was abandoned because of a wet outfield without a ball being bowled on the third day of the first test between South Africa and New Zealand on Sunday.

Rain on Saturday had curtailed play from just before the end of the first session with New Zealand 15 for two in reply to their hosts’ first innings score of 263.

There was a much heavier fall of rain overnight which left several wet patches on the outfield that the umpires wanted dried out.

They had two separate inspections at 12pm and 2pm local time but decided soft patches caused by the rain posed a danger to the players.

Play will start 30 minutes earlier on Monday at 9.30am local time, the umpires said.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Lovell)