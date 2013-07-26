London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
KANDY South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 56 runs in the third one-day international at Pallekele on Friday.
Scores: South Africa 223 for seven in 50 overs (D Miller 85 not out, AB de Villiers 47; A Mendis 3-35); Sri Lanka 167 all out in 43.2 overs (T Perera 65, L Tsotsobe 4-22).
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.