COLOMBO The fourth day's play in the second and final test between Sri Lanka and West Indies was washed out due to persistent rain on Sunday.

West Indies will resume their second innings on 20 for one on the final day and need another 224 runs for a series-levelling win after the hosts won the first test in Galle by an innings and six runs.

Shai Hope (17) was unbeaten overnight after his opening partner Kraigg Brathwaite (three) fell lbw to paceman Dhammika Prasad on the final delivery of the second session on Saturday before rain washed out the entire final session.

The ground at the P Sara Oval remained covered with Colombo receiving heavy overnight rain and more showers during the day.

The umpires made a couple of inspections during the day and finally called off play shortly after the scheduled tea break.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)