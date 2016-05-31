Sri Lanka's Shaminda Eranga takes a catch to dismiss Australia's Ed Cowan for four runs during the first days play in the first cricket test at Bellerive Oval in Hobart December 14, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Sri Lanka fast bowler Shaminda Eranga has been reported for a suspect action during the second test defeat against England in Durham, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

"The match officials' report, which was handed over to the Sri Lanka team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 29-year-old's bowling action," the ICC said in a statement.

"He is required to undergo testing within 14 days, and, during this period, Eranga is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known."

Eranga has taken 53 wickets in 18 tests for Sri Lanka but could not add to his tally at Chester-le-Street on Monday, where his team lost to England by nine wickets, allowing the hosts to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-test series.

