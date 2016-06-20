Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
Sri Lanka paceman Shaminda Eranga has been banned from bowling in international matches due to an illegal action, the International Cricket Council said on Sunday, just hours after he was taken to hospital to undergo tests on his heart.
The 29-year-old reported feeling discomfort while batting during Sri Lanka's ODI win over Ireland on Saturday.
"He was okay and stable and we're awaiting the results," a Sri Lanka Cricket spokesman told British media.
Eranga's action was reported during the second test against England at Chester-le-Street last month and his action was found to be illegal after an independent assessment, the ICC said in a statement.
"The assessment revealed that all deliveries exceeded the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under the regulations ... As such, the fast bowler has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect," the statement added.
Sri Lanka play England in the first game of a five-match ODI series in Nottingham on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.