COLOMBO All-rounder James Faulkner became the sixth Australian cricketer to claim a hat-trick in one-day internationals, achieving the feat in the second match against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old left-arm bowler got his first wicket when he trapped Kusal Perera leg-before with the final delivery of his eighth over.

He returned to dismiss Angelo Mathews with the first delivery of his ninth over, getting the rival captain caught at long-off, and bowled Thisara Perera with his next ball to complete the hat-trick.

Faulkner, whose 4-38 in the first one-dayer earned him the man-of-the-match award and helped Australia take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, finished with figures of 3-45.

