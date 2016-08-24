West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
COLOMBO All-rounder James Faulkner became the sixth Australian cricketer to claim a hat-trick in one-day internationals, achieving the feat in the second match against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old left-arm bowler got his first wicket when he trapped Kusal Perera leg-before with the final delivery of his eighth over.
He returned to dismiss Angelo Mathews with the first delivery of his ninth over, getting the rival captain caught at long-off, and bowled Thisara Perera with his next ball to complete the hat-trick.
Faulkner, whose 4-38 in the first one-dayer earned him the man-of-the-match award and helped Australia take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, finished with figures of 3-45.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Alison Williams)
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.