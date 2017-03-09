Mushfiqur Rahim's gutsy 85 helped Bangladesh avoid follow-on but Sri Lanka claimed a substantial 182-run first innings lead to take control of the first test at the Galle International Stadium on Thursday.

After bad light forced early tea on day three of the contest, Sri Lanka needed two balls to claim the last Bangladesh wicket of Mustafizur Rahman and bowl out the tourists for 312.

Sri Lanka could not come out to bat for the second time in the match as almost the entire final session was lost to rain.

Resuming day three on 133-2, Bangladesh lost four wickets in the morning session but captain Mushfiqur waged a grim battle against the Sri Lankans.

The stumper-batsman joined forces with Mehedi Hasan Shiraz (41) to raise 106 runs for the seventh wicket, only the second 100-plus partnership of the innings, to help them cross the 300-mark.

Mushfiqur brought up his 16th test 50 off 107 balls but fell to rival skipper Rangana Herath who claimed 3-72.

Off-spinner Dilruwan Perera also claimed three wickets, dismissing Mehedi and Taskin Ahmed in successive deliveries.

