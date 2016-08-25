West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera has been fined 15 percent of his match fee and Australian Mitchell Starc was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their behaviour during the second one-day international in Colombo.
After dismissing David Warner during Australia's unsuccessful run chase, all-rounder Perera used language and displayed actions which could have provoked a reaction from the Australia opener, the ICC said in a statement on Thursday.
Fast bowler Starc was charged for throwing the ball in the direction of batsman Dinesh Chandimal, who was inside the crease at the striker's end and not attempting a run.
Both players admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.