Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera has been fined 15 percent of his match fee and Australian Mitchell Starc was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their behaviour during the second one-day international in Colombo.

After dismissing David Warner during Australia's unsuccessful run chase, all-rounder Perera used language and displayed actions which could have provoked a reaction from the Australia opener, the ICC said in a statement on Thursday.

Fast bowler Starc was charged for throwing the ball in the direction of batsman Dinesh Chandimal, who was inside the crease at the striker's end and not attempting a run.

Both players admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)