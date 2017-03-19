Palmer must deliver, says Renault F1 boss
LONDON Renault have warned Jolyon Palmer that his Formula One place is not assured and he has to start scoring points after drawing a blank so far this season.
COLOMBO Bangladesh were set a target of 191 for a series-levelling win against Sri Lanka on the final day of the second test after the hosts were all out for 319 in their second innings on Sunday.
Dilruwan Perera was run out after scoring a 50 but not before he had added 80 for the ninth wicket with Suranga Lakmal, who became the final wicket to fall in the morning after his highest test score of 42.
Left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan picked up 4-74 for Bangladesh, who are chasing their first win against Sri Lanka in their 100th test overall.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Nick Mulvenney)
NOTTINGHAM These days Donna Vekic is best known as the girlfriend of three-times grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka but it is easy to forget that five years ago she was tipped as the next big thing.
BERLIN Germany's Confederations Cup target is not so much the title as it is to develop young players with an eye on next year's World Cup in Russia, team manager Oliver Bierhoff said on Friday.