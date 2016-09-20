Serena to play fewer tournaments to aid grand slam quest
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Serena Williams plans to play fewer tournaments in the future to aid her quest to win more grand slam titles, according to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.
COLOMBO Sri Lanka seamer Nuwan Kulasekara has been released on bail after he was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of a 28-year-old motorcyclist, the country's cricket board said.
Kulasekara, 34, was returning to Colombo from Kandy on Monday when the motorcyclist, travelling in the opposite direction, lost control of his bike while trying to overtake a bus and got flung into the cricketer's path.
"Kulasekara is currently enlarged on bail by the Kadawatha Chief Magistrate pending completion of the investigation," Sri Lanka cricket said in a statement.
The right-arm medium pace bowler played 21 tests but retired from the longest format in June to focus on limited overs cricket.
(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Greg Stutchbury)
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Serena Williams plans to play fewer tournaments in the future to aid her quest to win more grand slam titles, according to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.
LONDON Liverpool sank deeper into their mid-season rut when Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers claimed a deserved 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round victory at Anfield as the competition lived up to its reputation for shocks on Saturday.
LIBREVILLE Burkina Faso and Cameroon booked semi-final berths at the African Nations Cup on Saturday as another page was ripped out of the form book when the latest favourites for the tournament were eliminated.