MUMBAI Fast bowler Lasith Malinga will face a disciplinary inquiry by Sri Lanka Cricket for comments he made to the media in breach of his contract, the board announced on Tuesday.

A three-member panel would conduct the inquiry after Malinga twice broke rules by making statements to the media, SLC said in a statement.

"Malinga has on two occasions since his return from the Champions Trophy acted in contravention of the terms of agreement which specifically bar him from making any statements to the media without the prior written consent of the Chief Executive Officer," the statement said.

The board has called a meeting of its executive committee to discuss several issues, including the recent resignation of head coach Graham Ford and appointment of an interim replacement.

