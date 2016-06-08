Alaves hold Celta to 0-0 draw in King's Cup semi
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
COLOMBO Sri Lankan all rounder Farveez Maharoof inched closer to a return to international cricket on Wednesday after being called into the squad for one-day series against England and Ireland.
Fellow all rounder Danushka Gunathilaka, batsman Upul Tharanga, leg-spinner Seekkuge Prasanna and off-spinner Suraj Randiv will also join the squad for the one-dayers, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.
Maharoof, who played the last of his 104 ODIs against Bangladesh in March 2012, was rewarded after the 31-year-old emerged as the Premier Limited Over Tournament's leading wicket-taker.
SLC did not specify cricketers who would return home after the test series.
Sri Lanka take on England in the final test at Lord's on Thursday, hoping to avoid a 3-0 defeat.
They will then move to Dublin for two one-dayers against Ireland before returning to England for a five-match ODI series against the hosts to be followed by a Twenty20 International on July 5.
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Cameroon reached the African Nations Cup final as a second-half goal from defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and a stoppage-time effort from Christian Bassogog secured a 2-0 win over Ghana in their last-four clash on Thursday.