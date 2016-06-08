COLOMBO Sri Lankan all rounder Farveez Maharoof inched closer to a return to international cricket on Wednesday after being called into the squad for one-day series against England and Ireland.

Fellow all rounder Danushka Gunathilaka, batsman Upul Tharanga, leg-spinner Seekkuge Prasanna and off-spinner Suraj Randiv will also join the squad for the one-dayers, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

Maharoof, who played the last of his 104 ODIs against Bangladesh in March 2012, was rewarded after the 31-year-old emerged as the Premier Limited Over Tournament's leading wicket-taker.

SLC did not specify cricketers who would return home after the test series.

Sri Lanka take on England in the final test at Lord's on Thursday, hoping to avoid a 3-0 defeat.

They will then move to Dublin for two one-dayers against Ireland before returning to England for a five-match ODI series against the hosts to be followed by a Twenty20 International on July 5.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Martyn Herman)